Paulsen: As Bob Hope says, ‘Thanks for the memories’

It’s great to see people back out moving around again! The pandemic seems to be slowing down thanks to masks and vaccines, that’s helping out. It really is kind of nice to not eat “alone” like my wife and I have in the last few months at restaurants. Both the highways and businesses are looking more like pre-pandemic volumes. I’m sure the people that have been in the local nursing homes are happy to see people in person again. Our COVID rates are looking good and are down in the 3% range. I think a lot of people have been cooped up for the last year and are ready to get out and do things again, plus, I think it’s helped people with their outlook on life. There’s nothing like a smiling face to make you feel better. Iowa seems to have weathered the pandemic as well or better than most states. Keep up the good work on “beating up COVID.” It will make the rest of the year a lot more fun.