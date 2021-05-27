Paulsen: As Bob Hope says, ‘Thanks for the memories’
It’s been 21 great years here in Creston. Tomorrow is my last day, then retirement!. I’ve had a lot of fun and exciting times along the way. I have spent 21 of my 42-year career here in Southern Iowa. The last couple of years my job entailed not only working with the Creston, Osceola, Greenfield and Fontanelle papers but also Newton, Prairie City and Monroe in central Iowa. So I’ve put in a few miles along the way and meet all kinds of great people.www.crestonnews.com