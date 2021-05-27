A machine’s guide to birdwatching
The 'Watches' (Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Winterwatch) are the home of birdwatching and UK wildlife at the BBC. However, alongside its team of naturalists, the programme has started to rely on another kind of birdwatcher; artificial intelligence (AI). Machine learning tools provided by BBC R&D are now used to photograph and identify birds from remote cameras around the country. Now, as part of our work in explainable machine learning, we have created an interactive tool for identifying garden birds and finding out what a machine really knows about birdwatching.www.bbc.co.uk