Country Rocker Jessie G Finds “Timeless” Love, Premieres New Single

As a famous Australian ad once said, "Is Don, Is Good," and we're going to go ahead and assume they were talking about Don West. The artist from Sydney's Northern Beaches is the definition of a showman, shown through the quality-over-quantity approach to his recorded work that has only resulted in two songs over the last two years - more on that in a second - as well as on the live stage, where Don West becomes an entirely different beast, one that encapsulates the star-like energy of the entire project.