Country Rocker Jessie G Finds “Timeless” Love, Premieres New Single
Raised by a family of commercial fisherman on the Oregon coast, Music City seemed like a far-flung destination for country artist Jessie G. Born into the fourth generation of their family business, having spent much of her childhood down on the docks, she was instilled with a deep work ethic from a very young age. But, music was her passion. She supported her dreams with the money she made as a baiter on their fishing boat by day, and circuited the local music scene throughout her teens and early 20s by night.americansongwriter.com