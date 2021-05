There are a lot of up-and-coming bands that will shape the future of the music industry. Whether it’s pop, reggae, rock, or rap, there will always be another generation of bands waiting in the wings to be at the forefront of the industry and musical inspiration. For the last edition of these album reviews, I figured to take a look at one such band that is already reshaping the Hardrock industry: The Pretty Reckless. Formed in 2009 by New York singer and frontwoman Taylor Momsen, The Pretty Reckless have taken the world by storm throughout their four studio albums. Their fourth and newest album, Death by Rock and Roll, is the subject of our analysis today.