Unicoi, TN

James R. Howell Jr.

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNICOI- James R. Howell Jr., age 67, of Unicoi, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Howell was a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late James and Willie Mae Lyons Howell. He was a proud member of Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi and was a proud member of the Gideon’s and wanted to share his faith with everyone he met. James was very proud of the legacy that he had built, with the Lord's help, from Howell’s Auto Sales, Howell’s Racing Team, Holy Ground Recording Studio, and finally Buffalo Mountain Outdoors. Mr. Howell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a huge NASCAR fan. He served and loved Unicoi County in many different ways including serving one term as County Commissioner of the 3rd District. In addition to his parents, Mr. Howell is preceded in death by brother, Dewayne Howell and sister, Darlene Evans.

