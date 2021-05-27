A River Ridge couple is creating the landscape of their dreams. Here's how they started the planning
EDITOR'S NOTE: Deborah and Jay Eickenhorst spent a lot of time thinking about the landscape they wanted for their River Ridge home. They knew that creating it would be a major construction project, starting almost from scratch and using the help of a landscape architect. Writer Dawn Ruth Wilson tracked their progress. Here, we talk about how the planning process worked. Next week, we'll look at the installation.www.nola.com