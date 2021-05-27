Cancel
Press Release - Home Rule Heroes 2021

indiantownfl.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village has issued a press release regarding the Mayor and Vice-Mayor’s receival of the Florida league of Cities (FLC) Home Rule Heroes Award. Congratulations to them both for their hard work and dedication. The Document is provided below and can be viewed in English or Spanish. For more information...

www.indiantownfl.gov
