Texas Capitol Lobbyist Cleared In Date Rape Drugging Probe Had History Of Misconduct Complaints

From Friday's Texas Supreme Court decision in Landry's v. Animal Legal Defense Fund, written by Justice James D. Blacklock:. An attorney who repeats his client's allegations to the media or the public for publicity purposes is not acting in the unique, lawyerly capacity to which Texas law affords the strong protection of immunity. Although attorneys often make publicity statements for their clients, wrapping these statements in an absolute privilege would unreasonably shield attorneys from liability for defamatory statements that would be actionable if uttered by anyone other than an attorney. Attorneys who make such statements outside a judicial proceeding have many potential defenses to defamation liability, but the judicial-proceedings privilege and attorney immunity are not among them. The judgment of the court of appeals is reversed in part and affirmed in part, and the case is remanded to the court of appeals for further proceedings.