newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Capitol Lobbyist Cleared In Date Rape Drugging Probe Had History Of Misconduct Complaints

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Although it had not been officially released, the investigative report began ricocheting around computers and cellphones at the Texas Capitol early Tuesday evening, and it made one thing unambiguously clear: Rick Dennis, a lobbyist with one of Austin's most prominent firms, was not guilty of using a date rape drug on two female legislative staffers during a night out in Austin.

www.kut.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tan Parker
Person
Joe Pickett
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Date Rape Drug#Texas Monthly#Sexual Misconduct#Sex Misconduct#Sexual Harassment#Professional Misconduct#Dps#The Texas Tribune#The Austin Club#Ghb#Hillco Partners#Eli Lilly#Republican House#Texas House#House Democratic Caucus#House Republican Caucus#Several House#Dallas Cowboys#Texas Ethics Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Texas StateReason.com

Texas Lawyers Can Be Sued for Libel for Press Releases About Complaints,

From Friday's Texas Supreme Court decision in Landry's v. Animal Legal Defense Fund, written by Justice James D. Blacklock:. An attorney who repeats his client's allegations to the media or the public for publicity purposes is not acting in the unique, lawyerly capacity to which Texas law affords the strong protection of immunity. Although attorneys often make publicity statements for their clients, wrapping these statements in an absolute privilege would unreasonably shield attorneys from liability for defamatory statements that would be actionable if uttered by anyone other than an attorney. Attorneys who make such statements outside a judicial proceeding have many potential defenses to defamation liability, but the judicial-proceedings privilege and attorney immunity are not among them. The judgment of the court of appeals is reversed in part and affirmed in part, and the case is remanded to the court of appeals for further proceedings.
Sex Crimesoffthekuff.com

The Capitol date rape drug allegation was fabricated

The news landed at the Texas Capitol last month like a bombshell: State police were investigating claims that a male lobbyist from one of the most influential firms in Austin had used a date rape drug on two female legislative staffers. The Capitol quickly swung into outrage mode. Female legislators...
Texas StateMother Jones

NAACP Pledges Immediate Lawsuit Over Texas Voter Suppression Bill

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Texas already has some of the country’s most restrictive voting laws, and, accordingly, some of the lowest voter turnout. Now, after a dark-of-night political maneuver on the second-to-last day of the state’s legislative session, Republican lawmakers in the Texas Capitol are on the verge of making voting even harder. On Sunday morning, just before sunrise, the Senate approved a bill containing a broad array of voting restrictions that Democrats say are designed to suppress turnout of Black and Hispanic Texans.
Texas StateHuntsville Item

Editorial Roundup: Texas

San Antonio Express-News. May 30, 2021. Editorial: Let’s honor all our fallen: soldiers and virus victims. After a year in which we all seemed at war with an invisible enemy, we might have a firmer grasp of what Memorial Day means. For more than a year, Americans have experienced hardship...
Texas Statethedailytexan.com

Citizens protest new abortion law outside Texas Capitol

Protestors gathered outside the Texas Capitol on Saturday in protest of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions when a heartbeat can be detected. On May 19, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The bill bans abortion as early as six weeks or as soon as a heartbeat is detected, with exception of medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest. The law is effective Sept. 1.
Texas StatePosted by
Nicole Akers

No Handgun Permit Necessary in Texas

Handguns are easier to carry. or they will be soonPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@wilsoncombat?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_con. Austin, TX--Lawmakers in the capital city, Austin are restoring the constitution or making the streets more dangerous depending on your views about handguns. The Senate passed the bill on Monday in a 17-13 vote. And the House passed the deal, behind closed doors on Sunday in an 82-62 vote.
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Dems stage mass walkout, prevent vote on election law bill

Texas Democrats staged a mass walkout late Sunday night as a last-ditch effort to stave off a vote on a GOP “election integrity” initiative that would overhaul the state’s voting laws, reports said. “Members, take your key and leave the chamber discreetly,” state Rep. Chris Turner, the Democratic caucus chair...
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

'Don't Mess with Texas' Abortions' rally held at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Trust Respect Access Coalition held a rally at the Texas Capitol against a controversial bill that passed during the 87th legislative session. The "Don't Mess with Texas' Abortions" rally began on the South steps of the Capitol and was followed by a march to...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Bill fails, leaving Gov. Abbott with near-complete control of Texas pandemic response

The state Legislature won’t curtail Gov. Greg Abbott’s pandemic powers, after members of the House and the Senate failed to hash out their differences over it. The measure, House Bill 3, was priority legislation in the lower chamber, and variations of the bill had passed both the House and the Senate. But representatives appointed to find a compromise missed a key deadline late Saturday to release new bill text, killing the measure.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott Signs Law Banning Texas Police From Working With Reality TV

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill banning law enforcement agencies in Texas from participating and contracting with reality television shows, KXAN-TV reported. According to KXAN, the bill goes into effect immediately. House Bill 54 is also known as Javier Ambler’s Law. It was named after a man who died...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Legislature passes bill banning 'critical race theory' from Texas classrooms

Hours after it appeared dead, a bill to limit the way teachers talk to their classes about racism appears headed to the governor’s desk. The measure, House Bill 3979, targets “critical race theory” and forbids teachers from discussing certain viewpoints in the classroom, including the concept that some people are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” Supporters said it would keep politics out of schools, while opponents said the measure — one of many sweeping GOP legislatures across the country — seeks to whitewash lessons about slavery and discrimination in America.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: House minority leader files ethics complaints

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:. ETHICS COMPLAINT: House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, has filed complaints with the Iowa House Ethics Committee alleging representatives of two Washington-based groups violated Iowa’s lobbying and ethics laws. His complaints are based on...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

House OKs probe of riot at Capitol

WASHINGTON – The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation opposed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats say an independent...
California StateMount Shasta Herald

Investigation: ATF rarely issues harsh gun dealer penalties in California

Gun shops nationwide face government inspections to ensure they're complying with federal rules regarding paperwork, background checks and prohibited purchasers, but rarely face severe sanctions. That's according to a sweeping examination of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records by USA TODAY and The Trace. It found that policing...