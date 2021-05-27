newsbreak-logo
North Dakota State Capitol Tours Set to Resume

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bismarck, ND) -- The Office of Management and Budget Thursday announced that tours of the North Dakota State Capitol will resume on Tuesday, June 1st. “We are excited to resume tours of the North Dakota State Capitol, and to reopen the 18th floor to the public,” said OMB Director Joe Morrissette. “Tours of the Capitol have been suspended for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we resume normal activities, we are anxious to again offer this service to the public. We know it is appreciated by visitors to the Capitol at all times of the year, but especially during the summer travel season.”

