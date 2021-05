The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.