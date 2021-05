Sunday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates were able to salvage the final of their three-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. First of all, on behalf of the entire staff here at Rum Bunter, happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there! Second of all, judging by the lineup that was released prior to the game on Sunday afternoon, one would think that runs would be at a premium. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates were able to push 6 runs across in a victory over the Chicago Cubs.