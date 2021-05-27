The Colorist Orchestra Create the Ocean Around Howe Gelb’s World with “Counting On”

Although Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have known each other since childhood, what we know as the formidable Black Keys outfit was formed in 2001. In the following two decades, the pair have been prolific with their blues rock: Delta Kream, their latest album, is their 10th, an average of one every two years. As they’ve grown older, their songwriting has been marked by a noticeable shift into the personal. After the four-album run with Danger Mouse that brought them commercial success and fame, 2019’s ‘Let’s Rock’ was a rawer and rustic self-produced record. They’ve gone even further on Delta Kream, a collection of covers of hill country blues artists that continue to inspire them; two decades in, it’s impossible to begrudge the Black Keys this moment.