newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Colorist Orchestra Create the Ocean Around Howe Gelb’s World with “Counting On”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with a rhythm pulled from a Casio keyboard. Chords were added, along with open pockets for keyboard and bass, and then Howe Gelb stepped in with the story to fill it all in. Piece by piece, “Counting On,” the latest single from The Colorist Orchestra (TOC), off the group’s upcoming Not On The Map (Dangerbird Records), out Oct. 1, started taking shape in a most experimental, collaborative way.

americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Hannigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical History#Cinematic History#Piece By Piece#Casio#The Colorist Orchestra#Belgian#Toc#Dangerbird Records#Shares Gelb#Bass#Riff#Chords#Song#Musical Concoctions#Percussionists#Sounds#Love#Drama#Counting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmiamitimesonline.com

Count Basie Orchestra director talks jazz and live performances

The legendary William James “Count” Basie enjoyed a keen eye for talent and greatness. Over the years, the New Jersey-born icon enlisted legends like Billie Holiday, Joe Jones and Sweets Edison to perform in The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra. Formed in 1935, The Count Basie Orchestra has proven the benchmark...
Musicearmilk.com

Baker Grace releases her pop EP “The Show is Over”

Baker Grace has shared her new EP The Show Is Over. The four-track collection is a raw coming of age soundtrack where each song encapsulates a different life lesson for Grace. From this, she hopes listeners can take solace in the shared experience of not having all the answers, and figuring things out along the way. “I’ve been missing that part of me that I had when I was a little kid, where you just enjoy and appreciate every little moment," Grace shares. "I want to put that into my music.”
Rock MusicPosted by
TheStreet

New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
Theater & Dancemusicomh.com

Murcof – The Alias Sessions

Over the years a sort of plurality has slowly emerged within the music of Murcof, as he broadened his core electronic sound to also take in contemporary classical influences while also involving himself in soundtrack works and collaborative projects. It feels apt therefore that Fernando Corona’s latest release under the Murcof banner is a double album that takes its origins from the world of dance.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Rich Ruth :: Where There’s Life

Rich Ruth quietly released Calming Signals in the late summer of 2019, its nuanced charms carrying us into autumn and beyond. Based in Nashville, Ruth returns this month with the Where There’s Life ep, a collection of meditative pieces written during the early months of the pandemic, and first recorded output since his debut.
Musicjazziz.com

Miguel Zenón: Law Years: The Music of Ornette Coleman (Miel Music)

Miguel Zenón is known as much for his methodical explorations of his Puerto Rican heritage as for his blazing inventiveness…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.
Musicnwaonline.com

Listen Here! Five-Piece Offers Escapist Fantasy In New Release

The debut solo album from Riley Downing of The Deslondes, "Start It Over," dropped May 14 and prompted Uncut Magazine in the U.K. to describe his voice as "...like Johnny Cash with a hangover." Downing's ability to set gripping, evocative narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B,...
MusicStereogum

Stream The Self-Titled Album From John Dwyer’s Improv Collective Moon Drenched

Oh Sees/Damaged Bug mastermind John Dwyer launched a new improvisational collective called Bent Arcana last year, which he described as “the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions.” The group — which also includes TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone plus Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Tom Dolas, Brad Caulkins, Marcos Rodriguez, Joce Soubiran, Laena Myers-Ionita, and Andres Renteria — is back with another exploratory album, this time with Ben Boye joining the fun. They’re now calling themselves Moon Drenched because Dwyer cannot help himself from changing his band names as often as possible.
Worldworldmusiccentral.org

Zanzibari Taarab Fusion Band Siti & The Band Releases Subira Music Video

Rising world music act, Siti & The Band, a taarab fusion band from the island of Zanzibar (Tanzania) has released a new video for the single “Subira“. Siti & The Band’s sound combines influences from ancient Arab, Turkish, Indian and African musical traditions with jazz, funk, reggae and more. Buy...
MusicMusicRadar.com

The 40 greatest synth sounds of all time, No 2: New Order - Blue Monday

As most of you will surely know, New Order were created by the surviving members of Joy Division after that band’s frontman, Ian Curtis, took his own life in 1980. Bassist Peter Hook, guitarist Bernard Sumner, and drummer Stephen Morris had - along with Curtis - vowed not to use the name Joy Division should any member of that band depart, so the remaining trio assumed a new moniker and added a new member, Morris’ girlfriend Gillian Gilbert, on keys and second guitar.
Musickuvo.org

Long Play on The Nightside

We continue to listen to Long Plays during the 11 o’clock hour of The Nightside with Andy O’…these special extensive compositions needed a deeper listen. Featuring Rob Mazurek – composition, direction, cornet, electronics. Damon Locks – text, voice, electronics. Angelica Sanchez – piano. Jeff Parker – guitar. John Herndon –...
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 5/30/2021

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all. Great new music to add to the celebration . Enjoy !. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEE INCLUDE: Benny Goodman, Louis Hayes, Tootie Heath, Lenore Raphael/Sean Jones, Ted Curson, Dakota Staton, Grachan Moncur,III, Paquito D’Rivera, Anthony Braxton,. Winard Harper, Oliver Nelson, Morgana King, Jerry Gonzales, Peter Erskine,...
Theater & Danceonstageblog.com

Review: 'Hayavadana' as part of Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre's 'Around the World in 80 Plays' series

We often see a love triangle as a stock plotline in many productions. But what about a love pentagon? Piqued your interest?. Through a series of fantastical situations this strange outcome is part of Girish Karnad’s popular 1971 play from India. As part of Soulpepper’s ’Around the World in 80 Plays’ festival ‘Hayavadana’ tracks the bizarre lives of Kapila and Devadatta in their pursuit of the beautiful Padmini. This is a retelling from original Indian folk tales which includes the honouring of various gods and develops the theme of personal completeness.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Khruangbin Contributes “Right” Cover To David Bowie Tribute Album [Listen]

Barely Breaking Even (BBE) Music released its Modern Love tribute to the late David Bowie on Friday. One of the 17 artists featured on the compilation was Khruangbin, who covered “Right”. Taken from the Starman’s 1975 gold-selling record Young Americans, the sleek veneer of “Right” is a perfect fit for...
Musicourculturemag.com

Album Review: The Black Keys, ‘Delta Kream’

Although Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have known each other since childhood, what we know as the formidable Black Keys outfit was formed in 2001. In the following two decades, the pair have been prolific with their blues rock: Delta Kream, their latest album, is their 10th, an average of one every two years. As they’ve grown older, their songwriting has been marked by a noticeable shift into the personal. After the four-album run with Danger Mouse that brought them commercial success and fame, 2019’s ‘Let’s Rock’ was a rawer and rustic self-produced record. They’ve gone even further on Delta Kream, a collection of covers of hill country blues artists that continue to inspire them; two decades in, it’s impossible to begrudge the Black Keys this moment.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Max Cooper releases new single, Leaving This Place

Max Cooper has released new single ‘Leaving This Place’, taken from his upcoming EP ‘Maps’. Written during a period of isolation, Cooper threw himself wholeheartedly into the recording of the track, building up dense layers of sound. “I stuck with the same principles of space and feeling from the EP...
Electronicsmusictech.net

Spitfire Audio’s free LABS Bass Guitar features classic electric bass sounds

Spitfire Audio has added to its collection of free instruments with LABS Bass Guitar, featuring four classic bass sounds and seven controls. LABS Bass Guitar’s four presets include Warm Bass Amped, Warm Bass DI, Classic Bass Amped and Classic Bass DI. Spitfire Audio says these sounds should cover you for “smooth and soulful to punchy and driven” styles. They’ve also all been recorded and re-amped by Leo Wyatt, who used a vintage Ampeg at Hackney’s Premises Studios.