Gary Cummins uses drones to shoot derelict buildings – but not in the way you might think…
This series is all about getting out of the city and being beneath the stars. I live in Toronto, Canada, and it can get a bit hectic at times. So I drive for two or three hours to a location and capture old abandoned homes under the night sky. They have a story to tell: they were once full of people, places where families grew up together and worked the land. Now they are left to nature and time. I'm very lucky to have the chance to capture them in this unique way.