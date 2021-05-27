Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gary Cummins uses drones to shoot derelict buildings – but not in the way you might think…

By Adam Waring
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This series is all about getting out of the city and being beneath the stars. I live in Toronto, Canada, and it can get a bit hectic at times. So I drive for two or three hours to a location and capture old abandoned homes under the night sky. They have a story to tell: they were once full of people, places where families grew up together and worked the land. Now they are left to nature and time. I’m very lucky to have the chance to capture them in this unique way.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

452
Followers
2K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derelict#Deserts#Handheld#Canada#Photoshop#Nikon#The Nikon Magazine#N Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

Forget ND filters! Blur skies for easy long exposures in Photoshop Elements

Watch video: Mimic a long exposure effect with Photoshop Elements. So, you’re on a day out with the camera and you realize the best way to capture a spectacular landscape scene would be by introducing some movement into the clouds, or water if you are near the coast. This is usually done with a long exposure and accessories like a light-blocking 10-stop ND filter to make this easier. But what do you do if you’ve left your filters at home?
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

6 photography hacks for lens and body caps

Watch video: 6 photography hacks for camera lens and body caps. It would seem that there’s a never-ending sea of accessories on the market available for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, but there’s a particular item that I can guarantee every photographer owns: the humble lens and body caps that came with your camera.
ScienceSpaceRef

Recovery of Meteorites Using an Autonomous Drone and Machine Learning

Robert I. Citron, Peter Jenniskens, Christopher Watkins, Sravanthi Sinha, Amar Shah, Chedy Raissi, Hadrien Devillepoix, Jim Albers. The recovery of freshly fallen meteorites from tracked and triangulated meteors is critical to determining their source asteroid families. However, locating meteorite fragments in strewn fields remains a challenge with very few meteorites being recovered from the meteors triangulated in past and ongoing meteor camera networks. We examined if locating meteorites can be automated using machine learning and an autonomous drone. Drones can be programmed to fly a grid search pattern and take systematic pictures of the ground over a large survey area. Those images can be analyzed using a machine learning classifier to identify meteorites in the field among many other features. Here, we describe a proof-of-concept meteorite classifier that deploys off-line a combination of different convolution neural networks to recognize meteorites from images taken by drones in the field. The system was implemented in a conceptual drone setup and tested in the suspected strewn field of a recent meteorite fall near Walker Lake, Nevada.
Violent Crimesredsharknews.com

Here are four ways to use two cameras on a shoot

Using two cameras on a shoot can actually throw up more problems than it solves. With that in mind, here's four ways to make use of a second camera and what to consider. Shooting on one camera, getting the lighting and framing perfect for just one angle at a time, used to be a hallmark of quality in film and television. Nowadays many drama DPs are expected to achieve comparable quality while photographing two or more angles simultaneously, with all the attendant problems of framing out booms, lights and other cameras.
PhotographyDIY Photography

Photographing wildlife with 4×5 large format camera and expired film

These days, for sports and wildlife shooters, it seems the smaller sensor cameras are often favoured for the “extra reach” with long lenses. Most wildlife shooters I know, at least up until the days of mirrorless, were shooting fast APS-C DSLRs like the Nikon D500 and Canon 7D Mark II. Some have switched to Fuji and even Micro Four Thirds mirrorless.
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

How to remove chromatic aberration in Photoshop

Watch video: How to remove chromatic aberration in Photoshop. Chromatic aberration (also known as color fringing) occurs when different wavelengths of light are refracted at different angles as they pass through a lens element. This prevents the wavelengths from arriving at the same focal plane as the camera’s sensor, and since different wavelengths represent different colors, this results in the lurid fringes we’d all rather avoid.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Create amazing time-stacked landscapes to make your photographs stand out

Watch video: Create a fantastic time-stacked landscape photograph. The beautiful light at sunrise and sunset makes it one of the most photogenic periods to shoot in. A single photograph can be impressive, but I’m going to show you how to take a whole series of images that capture the whole range of tones. From warm gold to brilliant pinks and blues in the blue hour, we’ll show you how to combine them in Photoshop to create an epic time-stack image.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

What does life after lockdown look like for a pro landscape photographer?

Verity is a landscape and commercial photographer based in Birmingham, UK. She’s also an ambassador for Zeiss lenses and a workshop leader with Light and Land. Freedom looms as lockdown eases, and gradually the world is returning to a more accommodating state. Soon there will be opportunities to travel and escape the confines of my currently suburban dwelling. I don’t often look forward to summer. I’m not a fan of heat, and I feel ambivalent towards the dull green foliage scorched by the unforgiving midsummer sun. I tend to hibernate and focus inward, but this year has a different emphasis.
AgricultureGood News Network

Concerned Farmer Uses Drone to Check on Sick Calf

JuJube the calf is facing some serious challenges, but farmer Dave is doing everything he can to ensure it grows up to enjoy life on this “ethical farm”. A few weeks ago in Ontario, Canada, JuJube was born with difficulty walking and getting up, and a calf who cannot stand is unable to nurse or follow the herd around the vast expanse of rolling pasture.
Industryrockproducts.com

Edw. C Levy Using Drones for Topographic Analysis

Edw. C Levy is now using the Kespry Aerial Intelligence platform for topographic analysis and inventory management. Levy is a construction, aggregates and facilities company that provides asphalt, aggregates, concrete, agricultural products, and other materials to its customers in North America, Central and South America, western Europe, Asia and Australia.
Electronicsdronedj.com

A list of useful B&H accessories for drone geeks

I’m a huge fan of B&H Photo in New York City. I’ve ordered from B&H for probably more than a decade now, and the products and customer service are excellent. The store itself? I’ve been twice, and wow – that’s an experience. There’s just so. Much. Stuff. Anyway, I got...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Xiaomi says 200W charging isn't nearly as bad for battery health as you might think

Xiaomi's 200W 'HyperCharge' reduces a phone's battery capacity to 80% after 800 charging and discharging cycles. The industry-leading fast charging solution was announced last month. OPPO's 125W Flash Charge and other rival fast-charging solutions also have a similar impact on long-term battery health after 800 charging cycles. Xiaomi's 200W 'HyperCharge'...
ScienceNew Scientist

Huge spiral found in Indian desert may be largest drawing ever made

A huge spiral carved into the ground in India covers almost 100,000 square metres, dwarfing other individual geoglyphs like those in the Nazca desert in Peru. The spiral is in a small cluster of geoglyphs discovered by father-and-son researchers Carlo and Yohann Oetheimer, who are based in Luriecq, France. Carlo searched Google Earth images of the Thar desert in India and identified eight sites with possible geoglyphs. In 2016, they flew a drone over them and found that three were furrows dug for failed tree plantations.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

How to photograph a frame within a frame

Watch video: How to photograph a frame within a frame. A frame within a frame is a popular compositional technique used to frame the subject of a photograph with a natural or man-made object. This could be anything from a window or doorway, to an avenue of trees or a row of bushes.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Leica Monovid 8x20 monocular review

Looking for an everyday, pocket-sized monocular via which to occasionally bring both the faraway and, using the provided accessory lens, even the close-up even closer? Then, with the caveat you’ll get more flexibility from a pair of binos or a spotting scope as well as a steadier viewpoint, the precision-tooled, rock solid construction Leica Monovid 8x20 should not only tick all the proverbial boxes, but also last you years of service with it.