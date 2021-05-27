H2M Presents “Live & Local” Summer Concert Series in Partnership with the Downtown Community Partnership
(Fargo, ND) -- H2M has announced the inaugural "Live & Local" concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2021. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership and Jade Presents, the primary goal of this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region.