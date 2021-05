Who would’ve ever thought that the linen pants that your dad wore during your family’s summer vacation back in the day would make a comeback? Yes, the pants that made your dad look like a total tourist, wherever you went during the summer — even if it was just to your local hardware store — are still alive and kicking today. But, either way, we think that linen pants could be the most worn item in your closet this summer if you buy the correct pair and style them correctly.