Anglers finding tarpon biting strong in Tampa Bay area

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1: At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, plenty of Spanish mackerel have been caught each morning and a few through the day this week. Speckled trout, mangrove snapper and black sea bass have also been caught. A bluefish was caught on Monday and a 36-inch snook was caught on Tuesday night, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).

