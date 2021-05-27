newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collin County, TX

Paxton’s criminal case to be heard in Collin County, appeals court rules

By REESE OXNER
Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of three justices ruled Thursday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s felony fraud charges should be held in Collin County — where he lives — instead of Harris County, after a yearslong back-and-forth over where his criminal case should be heard. The lawsuit, now nearly six years old,...

kdhnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Collin County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Fbi#Criminal Court#County Court#District Attorney#State Court#The Texas House#Democratic#The Texas Legislature#Fbi#Texas Land#Republican#The Texas Tribune#Texans#1st Court Of Appeals#Whichever District Court#Wrongdoing#Prison#Procedural Delays#Accusations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StateKSAT 12

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation about how voting and elections will change in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout the 2021 Texas legislative session, Republicans have cleared the way to limit how and when voters can cast ballots — pushing legislation that tightens the state’s voting rules and raises barriers for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized. What do these changes mean for voting and elections in Texas?
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Humble, TXourtribune.com

New mayor takes reigns as residents say farewell to Merle Aaron

After 16 years of public service to the citizens of Humble, Merle Aaron has retired. Aaron was feted by the city’s numerous employees, as well as family and friends, at a luncheon Friday, May 7 at the Humble Civic Center. Amid flowers, balloons, fajitas and cupcakes, City Manager Jason Steube,...
Collin County, TXnorthwestgeorgianews.com

We’re grateful one Plano cop kept his cool

Of all the people in Collin County who are mishandling events related to the death of Marvin Scott III, we’re grateful that one police officer managed to keep his head. Scott is the man who was arrested March 14 and died by homicide inside the Collin County jail. On May 2, about 50 demonstrators blocked an intersection at Sam Rayburn Tollway and Preston Road to protest Scott’s death. They had reason to protest. As we’ve written before, police custody is where homicides should be prevented, not committed. Seven county employees were fired because of Scott’s death. None face criminal charges yet. But even though there is reason to protest here, demonstrators shouldn’t have blocked a street. In fact, as Collin County Judge Chris Hill pointed out, it’s illegal to do so.
Harris County, TXsetexasrecord.com

Court activity on May 14: Gary Makowsky vs Pro Parking Management

The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Gary Makowsky against Cypress Village Station Shopping Center, Katy Tow Lot and Pro Parking Management on May 14: 'Cases Appealed From Lower Courts (oca)'. Case number 1169350 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on...
Baytown, TXdefendernetwork.com

Pamela Turner supporters seek firing of indicted Baytown officer Juan Delacruz

More than 100 people rallied in Baytown Thursday to call on the city’s police department to fire Juan Delacruz, the officer accused of killing Pamela Turner two years ago. Turner, a black woman, was shot and killed on May 13, 2019, during what her family’s attorney said was a mental health crisis outside the Brixton Apartments in Baytown, where she lived. She was shot five times by Delacruz, who was off duty working as apartment security, according to court documents.
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Man linked to missing tiger returned to Fort Bend County Jail

A man connected to India, the missing tiger, returned to jail Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond and raised it to $300,000 on a separate murder charge. Authorities led Victor Hugo Cuevas off in handcuffs after lawyers at the hearing unveiled new details about the escape of the big cat. Its whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday night when police said Cuevas hopped in a Jeep Cherokee and drove the juvenile animal away from an active police scene.
Collin County, TXFarmersville Times

No COVID related deaths reported in Collin County today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for May 12. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website. State officials listed no deaths and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,544 confirmed cases to date. Today, the...
Plano, TXwbap.com

Chris Krok Show: It’s Not Just Plano

More and more information is coming in from Collin County, prompted by listeners who are fed up with local leaders standing down and not doing anything. BLM protests have taken place all across the county, not just in Plano even though that protest went viral but also in Allen and Frisco and even at the Collin County jail in McKinney. Reportedly, the police can’t even bring prisoners into the jail because of the protestors! What the hell is going on? Who will stand up and put their foot down to prevent BLM from running the entire county into the ground? Chris is taking your calls and wants to know what you’re seeing in Collin County on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!