Pet Of The Week: Annie

Meet Lizzie, Lizzie is an 8 month old shy young lady. She would do best in a home with another cat, but no dogs or kids for this little lady. She was trapped in Essington and has been living in her foster home for the last 4 months. We believe with the right quiet environment, she will come out of her shell. She currently is living in a home with multiple children, dogs, cats, chinchillas, etc. So we believe she will blossom in a quieter environment. Lizzie is UTD on shots. She is spayed, micro-chipped and ready for her forever home. Lizzy needs a patient person that can give her the time she needs to adjust. If interested in Lizzy, please fill out an application online at www.pldpaws.org or email us at pldpaws@gmail.com.