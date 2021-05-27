Cancel
Pet Of The Week: Annie

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to play the name game with one of our favorite adoptable dogs Annie. Chockablock with personality, Annie is a dreamboat of a dog. Annie is a six-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle dog mix. Typical of her breed, her energy levels and focus are exceptional. Annie will thrive in an active home with a family committed to providing her with oodles of play and running time. Annie is the life of the party too and loves the company of other high-energy and social dogs. Her exuberance would more than likely be too much for small children, so Annie’s ideal home would adults only or a family with older children. Friendly, goofy and affectionate, Annie would be a delightful addition to an energetic family. Looking for a fun-loving and silly dog who will have you playing the name game in no time ? Ask for Annie ID# A892857.

Petsmorethanthecurve.com

Lucy | Pet of the Week

Lucy, a golden labrador from Lancaster, was labeled a “pandemic dog” by the owner and local podcast host, Bob Cahill. Like most people last year, confined to their homes and cut off from friends and family, Bob’s household in Plymouth Meeting decided to purchase a puppy. Quickly, they fell in love with Lucy and her big brown eyes.
PetsDelaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Lizzie

Meet Lizzie, Lizzie is an 8 month old shy young lady. She would do best in a home with another cat, but no dogs or kids for this little lady. She was trapped in Essington and has been living in her foster home for the last 4 months. We believe with the right quiet environment, she will come out of her shell. She currently is living in a home with multiple children, dogs, cats, chinchillas, etc. So we believe she will blossom in a quieter environment. Lizzie is UTD on shots. She is spayed, micro-chipped and ready for her forever home. Lizzy needs a patient person that can give her the time she needs to adjust. If interested in Lizzy, please fill out an application online at www.pldpaws.org or email us at pldpaws@gmail.com.
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Gilbert is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 7-year-old Lab mix whose favorite activities are napping, eating, cuddling with her dad and exploring the outdoors, according to her owner. Loretta likes to chase squirrels, too. According to her owner, when her dad is at work, she thinks her job is “to protect mom from all the scary things and warn her of danger with barking.”
PetsArizona Daily Sun

Pets of the Week: Gosalyn and Launchpad

Gosalyn and Launchpad thought the 'black cats are less likely to be adopted' saying was a myth until they realized they've been waiting three weeks to find their forever homes! Can you believe it?. This brother-sister duo are about 3 months old. They love to explore, hunting imaginary mice throughout...
Petsrepublictimes.net

Fluffy | Pet of the Week

Fluffy is known for her gorgeous shiny black fluffy coat and sweet yet sassy attitude. She may not be able to see you but she greets people at the door and loves to be petted. Fluffy is also great with other cats so she would fit in well in a multi-feline household. Actually, this gorgeous gal would be a perfect match for any cat lover. If that’s you, make sure to meet Fluffy soon! She’s ready to be your best friend now.
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Brody and Indigo

Brody is a boxer mix about 6-years-old brought in as a stray. He was emaciated and not in good health. After lots of care, he’s finally ready to find a new family. He would be ok with another submissive, quiet dog as he can be dominant with others. He prefers a home with no small animals or children. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered.
Norristown, PAmorethanthecurve.com

Maggie | Pet of the Week

Maggie was adopted in May 2015 at five months old after she was transferred from a shelter in Puerto Rico. The rescue now lives in Norristown and loves to play with squeaky toys. However, she mostly is a cuddle bug who wants to sit in your lap or curl up on the sofa and watch television with you. She also never stops giving kisses.
PetsTrendHunter.com

Safe Celebration Pet Kits

Knowing that there are pets who get stressed out and suffer during big celebrations, Tailored Pet curated a July Fourth bundle to help pets keep their cool. From the sound of loud fireworks and flashing lights to crowds, pets can become anxious and prone to destructive behavior or sometimes even running away; according to HomeAgain, more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.
Templeton, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Victoria

Victoria is a beautiful older cat waiting to meet you at Woods Humane. –This week’s adoptable pet is Victoria from Woods Humane. She is a gorgeous, older cat that is looking for a forever home to retire in where she will be treated like the true gem that she is.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Three-year-old Yoshi (A497284) is a fun and smart dog who likes enrichment, playtime, and love! Yoshi loves getting attention from people, and will nudge you or bury his nose in your armpit to let you know he wants to be pet. He’s a big fan of play, and will even bring you his favorite toy to throw. Yoshi would do best as the only pet in the home, with an adopter who can provide him with lots of chews, puzzle toys, and other activities to keep his intelligent mind busy. He can’t wait to be your best buddy!
Petsarcamax.com

Top Ten Reasons Why Dogs Are Better Pets Than Cats

1. Dogs will tilt their heads and try to understand every word you say. Cats will ignore you and take a nap. 2. Cats look silly on a leash. 3. When you come home from work, your dog will be happy and lick your face. Cats will still be mad at you for leaving in the first place.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Parker

Parker is a ten year-old Male Chihuahua Mix who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter after losing his beloved previous owner to the COVID-19 virus. Parker loves meeting new friends, going on walks, snuggling, and snacks. Parker was not taught proper manners when he was younger, leading him to develop food and toy aggression and a habit of guarding things he perceives as “his”. He requires an adult-only home that is comfortable managing this, and implementing strict rules and structure; all while understanding that Parker is 100% worth the effort.
Pet Serviceslifesavvy.com

The Best Dog Chew Toys for Your Pet

No matter how young or old your dog is, a chew toy can bring the joy and engagement they need to be active. If your new puppy is chewing everything in sight, a special chew toy can give them the relief they need while sparing your furniture, pillows, and shoes in the process. Chew toys can also help maintain your dog’s dental health, encourage active play, and relieve anxiety. Here are some fantastic dog chew toys we recommend.
PetsThrive Global

Why Are Pet Owners So Happy?

Have you noticed that when you are walking your dog, whenever you come across another dog walker, they say hello, but in situations, without a pet, you hardly get a greeting?. This could be because being a pet owner makes you happy. A study was conducted which found that, compared to non-pet owners, pet owners considered themselves successful and had more to contribute to their happiness.
PetsPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Why Not Get a Cat as a Pet

Most folks like kittens - after all, kittens have built-in cuteness! But - they don't stay kitten-like for long. Eventually they become cats. So if you adopt a kitten (with all its cuteness), before you know it you have a CAT! And if you really didn't want a cat as a pet, then adopting a cute little bundle of feline fur and whiskers and big eyes is probably not the right thing for you. However, if you are willing to lose your heart to a feline friend, even an adult one, and you have room in your life for a new furry friend, consider adopting one now, especially during Adopt a Cat Month!
PetsPosted by
The Voice

Pet of the Week: Nikko: Loves to be brushed, belly rubs

Nikko is a male Domestic Mediumhair, Brown Tabby who was born April 26, 2020. Nikko has the softest, medium length hair and he loves to be brushed. Nikko adores dogs and other cats. He has a bold personality, and he most likely would prefer to be the dominate cat in his home. He is happy laying in a lap and receiving belly rubs. He would do best in a home with older kids.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

ROXANNE — Roxanne is a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher Mix. She is very outgoing, does great on a leash, gets along great with other dogs and cats. BRUNO — Bruno is an 11-month-old housebroken, crate-trained male Australian mix. He is very sweet, knows how to sit on command and is good with cats. He would prefer a very active family with a fenced in yard.
Champaign County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Charity is a very sweet 3 1/2-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She is very shy and will take some time to warm up. If you have time, love and patience to help a little cat find her forever home, come meet her in the Cattery at PAWS, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED.