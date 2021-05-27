Naomi Osaka Will Not Speak to the Press During the French Open, Prioritizing Her Mental Health
Naomi Osaka announced on social media that she will not be speaking to the press during this year’s French Open. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” the 23-year-old tennis star wrote. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”www.teenvogue.com