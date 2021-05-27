Naomi Osaka Will Not Speak to the Press During the French Open, Prioritizing Her Mental Health

Around the time of the Great Recession, Sonya Haffey interviewed with Venus Williams for a position at V Starr, the tennis champion’s design firm, and was hired as Design Director. Her responsibility was to transition the company from residential to commercial, and lead the company in all aspects of branding, business development and building a team. As their client roster and workload expanded, Haffey was promoted to principal, and immediately started to grow the team. Currently, V Starr has nine employees and many great projects as well as trusting clients that make Haffey feel, for herself and her team, appreciated for their trade.