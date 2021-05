Vickie Johnson offered a glimpse at her ethos a few weeks ago on the opening day of Wings training camp. Dallas’ first-year coach said she brought together her team early to encourage players to be true to themselves, shake off any anxiousness and enjoy competing for a WNBA roster spot. Then she guided them onto the court. And there, Johnson sent players through a fast-paced practice that stretched three hours and shattered ideas of easing into the season.