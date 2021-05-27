Cancel
Minorities

Montana AG: Critical Race Theory Violates Discrimination Laws

By Aaron Flint
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Montana Attorney General's office is now weighing in against "Critical Race Theory" being taught in Montana schools. This news comes after a request from Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a violation of both state and federal...

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint.

