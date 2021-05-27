Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture Puts William Tubby-Designed Manse Up for Sale for $30 Million

By Susan De Vries
brownstoner.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor almost 75 years, this detail-filled neo-Jacobean manse with Prospect Park views has been home to the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture, but this week the organization put the impressive property on the market for $30 million. Originally commissioned by wealthy manufacturer William H. Childs and wife Nellie S. Childs...

www.brownstoner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Limestone, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manse#Park Slope#Street Culture#Tiffany Studio#Sale#Condos#2nd Street#Prospect Park Views#Beamed Ceilings#Headquarters#Home#Mantels#Developer#Childs#Educational Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

Two Brooklyn homes asking $8M go into contract

The most expensive luxury deals signed in Brooklyn last week had one thing in common: an $8 million price tag. Forty-six homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. Townhouses dominated the list: Contracts were signed for 28 houses and 18 condominiums. The most...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Extell unveils America’s highest infinity pool

Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, Brooklyn Point, has just unveiled the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. Situated 680 feet above the ground – making it higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore – the 27-foot-long pool offers nearly 360-degree views of the skyline. Set atop...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.