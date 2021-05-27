newsbreak-logo
Heineken deploys mobile ads on Waze to discourage drunken driving

By Asa Hiken
marketingdive.com
 4 days ago

Heineken USA is partnering with Waze and its mobile ad offering to discourage drunken driving, per an announcement emailed to Marketing Dive. Starting on May 27, Waze users in California will receive Heineken-branded ads when stationary reminding them not to drink and drive. The ads will specifically target drivers heading...

