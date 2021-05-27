newsbreak-logo
Clearwater bartender files suit against bar for harassment over mask enforcement

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Customers would scream and yell at her, calling her vulgar name. A Clearwater bartender has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging that the bar did not take reasonable precautions to protect her from harassment for enforcing COVID-19 mitigation rules, like mask-wearing and social distancing. Former employee Sarah Douglas...

floridapolitics.com
