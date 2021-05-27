Clearwater bartender files suit against bar for harassment over mask enforcement

May 14, 2021 - Jeremy Anderson was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for his role in an investment fraud scheme involving Tri-Med Corp., a now-defunct business in Palm Harbor. Anderson, who was the founder and principal owner of Tri-Med, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and mail and wire fraud. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, Anderson led a conspiracy that defrauded more than 200 victims, most of them elderly, and who had invested a good portion of their life savings, out of more than $10.3 million through investments offered in connection with Tri-Med. Anderson, who now lives in Minnesota, was the fourth person to be charged and sentenced as part of the scheme. Anthony Nicholas Jr. of Hudson, and Eric Ager and Irwin Ager, both of Orlando, were sentenced earlier.