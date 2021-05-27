Westchester Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Starving, Abusing Dog, SPCA Says
A Hudson Valley man was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly abusing a pit bull in his care “for an extended period of time,” the SPCA announced. Yonkers resident Uriah Joseph was arrested by the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly not providing adequate food, water, and veterinary care for an extended period to his young pit bull, now named Brownie.dailyvoice.com