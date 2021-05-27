newsbreak-logo
High Risk Search Warrant Yields No Arrests in Fargo

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- A search warrant leading to little action in Fargo Thursday. Fargo Police confirming shortly after 7 a.m., the Red River Valley SWAT team assisted the Department’s Narcotics Unit with a high risk search warrant at 1633 33rd Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT team was utilized due to the criminal history of the tenants of the residence. The SWAT team utilized two Flash Sound Diversionary Devices outside the building as part of the service of the warrant. These devices emit a loud bang and a bright flash as a distraction mechanism, but do not explode or create any shrapnel.

