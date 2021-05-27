Things That’re ABSURDLY Overrated
Look, I know it can feel awesome to get something done, but let’s not pretend like it wouldn’t be way more fun to lie in bed be an absolute fucking bum for the day. Fuck everybody who talks about how much they love to work out. Working out fucking blows. I try to do it somewhat frequently, so I can continue to eat like a total asshole. But I’m going to be the most honest I’ve ever been in my entire life: every single time I work out, I start to think that inability to gain weight being a symptom of AIDS isn’t the worst trade off of all time. That was fucked up. Oh well. That should show you just how much exercising sucks. Stop pretending that it’s fun.totalfratmove.com