Things That’re ABSURDLY Overrated

When COVID vaccines first became available I couldn’t wait to get one. The sooner the better in my book, and there were plenty of people who felt the same way. In the early days, which were only a few months ago, lightning-quick reflexes and mad typing skills were required to score a vaccine appointment online. Working simultaneously on an iPad and a laptop as I tried to get appointments for my parents in Florida reminded me of my teenage days when I’d try to be the 37th caller to the radio station only to get a busy signal and have to try again. I never did get through to the radio DJ, but I was finally successful with the vaccine appointments. The stress and aggravation of the experience was a minor inconvenience when I considered the result was both protection for my parents and another step toward putting the pandemic behind us.