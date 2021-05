The only total lunar eclipse of 2021 occurs this week and for families looking to enjoy the "Super Flower Blood Moon" eclipse, here's everything you need to know. On May 26 (or between May 25-27, depending on where you are in the world) there will be a total lunar eclipse. During a lunar eclipse, the moon travels through Earth's shadow as our planet is directly in between the sun and our natural, rocky satellite. In a total lunar eclipse, the moon and sun are on exact opposite sides of the Earth and the moon is completely engulfed in Earth's shadow, while a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the moon moves into Earth's shadow.