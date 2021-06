Jack Black is remembering Kevin Clark after he died in a bicycle accident on May 26. Shortly after the news broke, Jack paid tribute to his friend and former School of Rock costar on Instagram. Alongside a photo collage featuring a picture of them from the beloved film and another from the School of Rock reunion in 2013, Jack wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."