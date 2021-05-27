newsbreak-logo
Police say teens death in northeast Portland ruled a homicide

Portland Report
 3 days ago

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After a teen was found dead in northeast Portland over the weekend, police on Thursday released the teen’s name and said the death has been ruled a homicide, KATU reports.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street. Once at the scene, they found 17-year-old Sergio Hunt.

The surrounding streets were blocked to traffic as the Portland Police Major Crash Team conducted an investigation at the scene. The officers initially believed that Hunt had been struck by a hit and run driver.

Police noted that the investigation had “revealed some suspicious circumstances," during an update Sunday afternoon.

Police said the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as homicidal violence and the manner of death as homicide, on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Sims at (503) 823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.

