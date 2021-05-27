J.D. Davis explains injury, is 'dying of boredom' as he waits to return to Mets

ST. LOUIS — J.D. Davis’ left hand has landed him on the injured list for the second time this season. A day after he was unavailable to pinch hit or play the field, the Mets placed the third baseman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday, with what has been termed a left hand sprain. Davis said the injury occurred on a swing Saturday in Philadelphia. It was in Philadelphia during the Mets’ opening series of the season that Davis was drilled in the left hand by Chase Anderson and later placed on the IL. The Mets now lose their hottest hitter — Davis was slashing .390/.479/.610 with two homers and seven RBIs. Trevor Hildenberger was recalled from the alternate training site to replace Davis on the roster.