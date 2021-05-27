newsbreak-logo
J.D. Davis explains injury, is 'dying of boredom' as he waits to return to Mets

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Third baseman J.D. Davis explains his hand injury that has kept him out since May 1, is ‘dying of boredom’ as he waits to return to Mets lineup.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
#Mets#Boredom#Hand Injury#Injury Time#Back Pain#Neck Pain#Il#Twitter#Lingering Pain#Feeling#Rehab#Surgery#Middle Finger#Swings#Ground Balls
