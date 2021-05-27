World Environment Day Livestream To Feature Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Ben Harper And More

Noname, Patti Smith, Run the Jewels, Rage Against the Machine, Julian Casablancas, and Vic Mensa are among several hundred artists who have united in a statement of support of Palestinian liberation. The Musicians for Palestine statement arrives in the wake of ongoing violence against civilians in Israeli-occupied territory. “Today, we speak together and demand justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet,” the statement reads in part. See the full statement and all its signatories below.