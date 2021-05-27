newsbreak-logo
World Environment Day Livestream To Feature Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Ben Harper And More

By Larisha Paul
udiscovermusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganized by the United Nations Environment Program North America Region along with Pathway to Paris and 350.org, the World Environment Day livestream event will be held on June 4 with appearances from Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Dave Matthews, Ben Harper, and more. Featuring an array of musicians, the event hopes to bring attention to the ongoing environmental crisis the planet currently faces.

