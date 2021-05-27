Cancel
Violent Crimes

Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect Who Assaulted Gas Station Employee During Theft

ccso.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 17 at 8:05 a.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 6600 block of Crain Highway in La Plata for the report of an assault and theft. An initial investigation revealed a woman entered the business, physically assaulted the cashier and stole money from the cash register. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled in a vehicle. As a result of their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Anastasia Nichelle Artis, 32, of La Plata. Artis was charged with second-degree assault and theft. She is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on no bond. Det. Wimberly is investigating.

www.ccso.us
