It was almost exactly one year ago that former Marvel Comics writer and editor Christian Cooper, and writer/director Melody Cooper were accosted in Central Park while birdwatching by one Amy Cooper (no relation). Christian had asked Amy to leash her dog in accordance with local restrictions. In response, Amy Cooper called the police, telling them she was being threatened by an African-American. Melody filmed the incident which went viral online, in the same week that George Floyd was murdered by police. Amy was later sentenced to community service for making a false 911 call, and completed a counseling program intended to educate her on the harm of her actions.