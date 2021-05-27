newsbreak-logo
One Year After George Floyd: America and the Police

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 3 days ago
It appears that two important things have happened since the death of Geoge Floyd at the hand of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota: (1) police continue to kill Black men and women either by shooting them or physically killing them by hand. One would think that with the repeated airing of the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered by police officers kneeling on his neck and body, that everyone in uniform would know that such actions can lead to death. Well, here in San Diego and other places around the country, the police are still not only kneeling in multiple numbers on singularly pinned to the ground Black individuals, but also still punching them with their fists while the persons being arrested are still lying face down with officers on their backs.

The Skanner News

The Skanner News

ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest.

Minorities
Public Safety
Society
Violent Crimes
Law Enforcement
Minorities
The Independent

‘It’s up to us’: Ben Crump calls for justice at Andrew Brown’s funeral

Family members and national civil rights activists alike gathered on Monday in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, for the funeral of Andrew Brown, Jr., a Black man shot by police late last month as he was driving away from officers. They called for local authorities to be more transparent about Mr Brown’s death, including releasing full body camera footage, and for national lawmakers to pass police reform after yet another wave of young Black people killed by police officers“There was a time when we had to deal with the back of the bus,” civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said...
Violent Crimes

Local D.A. Rules Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting 'Justified'

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified," Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said. After weeks of anticipation, a North Carolina district attorney announced there will be no criminal charges in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble says Brown used his car as...
Minorities

Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a white police officer while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds after he...
Violent Crimes

What Has — And Hasn’t — Changed Since George Floyd Was Murdered

Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, but where are we as a country a year later? Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, has since stood trial and been found guilty of all three charges he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It’s a significant verdict, because it is still so rare for police officers to face legal consequences for misconduct.
Minorities

There is no mistaking the message authorities are sending in Ronald Greene and Andrew Brown cases

Issac Bailey is a longtime journalist based in South Carolina and the Batten Professor for Communication Studies at Davidson College. He's the author of "My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Face of Crime, Poverty and Racism in the American South." His latest book is "Why Didn't We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland." The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Violent Crimes

What Justice for George Floyd Actually Looks Like

One year ago today, police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis, kneeling on Floyd's neck as he called out, “I can't breathe.” A video of the incident made its way around the globe, prompting months-long protests and a national conversation about race and policing in America.
Minneapolis, MN
Sahan Journal

‘We’re evidence that the healing is happening’: How five people in Minneapolis experienced the cataclysm of George Floyd’s killing—and what they did next.

George Floyd was murdered a year ago at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis. His death changed the world and sparked the largest American protest movement since the days of the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War. Millions took to the streets nationwide. Protests in Minnesota spilled into civil unrest for a few days last May, leading to chaos, burned buildings, and devastated businesses in some of the Twin Cities’ most diverse neighborhoods.
San Diego, CA

EDITORIAL – One Year After George Floyd: America and the Police

Dr. John E. Warren Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint. It appears that two important things have happened since the death of George Floyd at the hand of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota: (1) police continue to kill black men and women either by shooting them or physically killing them by hand. One would think that with the repeated airing of the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered by police officers kneeling on his neck and body, that everyone in uniform would know that such actions can lead to death. Well, here in San Diego and other places around the country, the police are still not only kneeling in multiple numbers on singularly pinned to the ground black individuals, but also still punching them with their fist while the person being arrested is still laying face down with officers on their back.
Violent Crimes

'More police doesn't prevent crime': Mayor of America's most murderous city vows to shut notorious prison and defund the police

St Louis, Missouri, holds the unenviable record of the highest murder rate in America, ahead of Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit for the sixth year running. But despite 262 killings in 2020 - more than twice as many as London in a city with the population of Brighton - residents have just voted in a new mayor promising to defund the police and close the city’s most notorious prison.