newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Bones of giant camels and four-tusked elephants are being unearthed in California

The Hill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrehistoric fossils were found in the Mokelumne River Watershed in California by a municipal utility worker last summer. A team from CSU Chico’s Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences has since been excavating several miles of the land. So far, researchers have found fossils of a two-tusked mastodon, a four-tusked...

thehill.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Camel#Paleontology#Plains And Sierra Miwok#Mammals#Beasts#River#Csu Chico#Ebmud#Chicostate#Ebmud#Ebmud Board#Chico State#Giant Camels#Modern Day Elephants#Bones#Prehistoric Fossils#Prehistoric Fish#Dinosaurs#Fossilized Remains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
WildlifePhys.org

Fighting mammoths and a sick T. rex: Fossils show new side to prehistoric life

An incredible fossil discovery of two fighting mammoths has been highlighted for the first time in a new book on prehistoric behavior, "Locked in Time: Animal Behavior Unearthed in 50 Extraordinary Fossils." Static dinosaur fossils captured frozen in time have driven curiosity for hundreds of years with popular media making...
WildlifeDiscover Mag

Scientists Unearthed a Meat-Eating Dinosaur in Argentina Named 'One Who Causes Fear'

An artist's impression of what Llukalkan aliocranianus may have looked like. (Credit: Jorge Blanco/Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology) Some 85 million years ago, “the one who frightens” roamed ancient Patagonia, delivering powerful bites to prey unlucky enough to cross its path. Llukalkan aliocranianus was a medium-sized theropod dinosaur roughly the same...
Industrymsu.edu

Unearthing a scientific mystery

MSU’s 142-year-old Beal Seed Experiment keeps growing. True to MSU’s land-grant mission, Beal wanted to help farmers increase crop production by eliminating weeds from their farms. In 1879, the only way to do this was with a hoe and a lot of hard work, so Beal was determined to find out how long the seeds of these undesirable plants could remain viable in soil to help the farmers.
WildlifeEos

Narwhal Tusks Record Changes in the Marine Arctic

As the Arctic continues to warm, climate changes cascade into the marine environment. Top predators like polar bears, beluga whales, and narwhals are affected by shifting seasonality and loss of the Arctic sea ice that shapes where they live and what they eat. Moreover, changes in ocean currents alter the transport of toxins like mercury through Arctic waters, which can create health concerns for top consumers in marine food webs.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

The “Big Five” Are No Longer Animals to Hunt, But to Photograph

From now on, the big five will no longer refer to the most challenging animals to hunt in Africa — instead, it will celebrate the top five endangered animals to photograph. A group of photographers and conservationists recently came together to redefine the centuries-old big five as the “New Big 5,” and they hope this will help bring attention to how desperately some of the world’s endangered animals need our conservation efforts.
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Educational Series: Elephants Stand at the Precipice of Extinction

Elephants, majestic icons of the wilds of Africa and Asia, are the largest land animals alive today. Known for their intelligence and complex social behavior, they are also impressive for reasons that go well beyond their enormous size. Yet, these magnificent creatures could disappear within the next several years if we don’t take action now. Elephants have inspired and delighted millions of people all over the world–and today they need our help before they are driven to extinction.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists alarmed by mercury levels found at bottom of Pacific Ocean

May 26 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have directly measured mercury deposition within some of the deepest ocean trenches on the planet. The record-setting measurements -- detailed Wednesday in the journal Scientific Reports -- revealed unprecedented levels of the heavy, silvery element at the bottom of Pacific. Mercury,...
WildlifeScience Now

Tusk records

Understanding how climate change may affect Arctic species is challenging given that change has been gradual. The impact of environmental transition is reflected in dietary shifts of species at upper trophic levels. Narwhals provide a unique opportunity to track wider ecological change in the Arctic because modifications in their diets can be detected using isotope analysis of the dentine deposited over their lifetimes in their elongated tusks. Dietz et al. measured isotope ratios in the tusks of 10 male narwhals collected between 1962 and 2010. The data revealed patterns consistent with dietary shifts from ice-associated (sympagic) to open-water (pelagic) food species over that time. Further, mercury levels were found to increase with the trophic level of prey, as might be expected. However, in recent decades, mercury levels in narwhals' tissues rose sharply, possibly reflecting an environmental source–related change.
AnimalsNPR

Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

In the Brazilian Amazon, a species of monkey called the pied tamarin is fighting for survival, threatened by habitat loss and urban development. But the critically endangered primate faces another foe: the red-handed tamarin, a more resilient monkey that lives in the same region. They compete for the same resources,...
Sciencecapradio.org

Treasure Trove Of Fossils Found In Sierra Nevada Foothills

Scientists are finding a treasure trove of fossils in the Sierra Nevada Foothills as the remains of prehistoric species dating back five to ten million years have been unearthed. The initial discovery was in July of last year on land owned by the East Bay Municipal Utility District along the...
Animalsdronedj.com

Drone footage captures rare sight of killer whales hunting seals

It’s no match for a Freddy Kruger flick – much less Jaws – in the gallons of gore per minute ranking. But drone footage captured off Scotland’s northeast coast last week does offer a rare view of orcas on a seal hunt. Blood in the water, drone in the air.
WildlifeNew Scientist

There are 50 billion wild birds on Earth – but four species dominate

Earth is home to around 50 billion wild birds according to a new global estimate, but most species are very rare and only a handful number in the billions. Just four undomesticated species are in the club of those with a billion-plus individuals, with house sparrows (Passer domesticus) the most abundant, followed by European starlings (Sturnus vulgaris), ring-billed gulls (Larus delawarensis) and barn swallows (Hirundo rustica). By contrast, 1180 species number fewer than 5000 birds each.
Animalsecowatch.com

Species Snapshot: The Gentle and Quirky White-Bellied Pangolin

The white-bellied pangolin is one of eight evolutionary distinct pangolin species split equally between Africa and Asia. They're among the very few mammals with scales and have a tongue that, when pulled out of its cavity, is longer than their entire body, which measures about 30 inches. These gentle and somewhat quirky animals should be celebrated, but instead they're often killed for their unique scales, believed in some cultures to harbor medicinal properties.
Scienceinsideedition.com

Scientists in Mexico Have Discovered a New Dinosaur Species

Paleontologists in Mexico have identified a new dinosaur species after finding its 72-million-year-old ancient remains almost 10 years ago. They classified the new species as a crested dinosaur after 80% of its skull was discovered. This allowed experts to compare it to other similar dinosaurs. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology...