Memphis, TN

Guest column: Unpacking SPACs: Is the boom over?

By Emily Strack – Shareholder, Baker Donelson
Memphis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although SPACs have been around for more than two decades, they exploded on the scene in 2020. So, what is all the fuss about? And how long will they remain a hot investment vehicle? Memphis attorney Emily Strack of Baker Donelson weighs in.

Memphis, TN
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Business Journal

Pink Palace rebrands to MoSH

Pink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums announced on May 21 that it is undergoing a rebrand. It will now be known as MoSH — Memphis Museum of Science & History. According to a press release, the rebranding has been going on for 16 months. “I am excited...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Business Journal

Now open: Raw Girls expands to Downtown, adds to its offerings

"We decided to offer our customers more of an experience." Join the Memphis Business Journal and local business leaders for a discussion on LGBTQIA/Pride in the Workplace. The Best Places to Work awards honors companies in the Mid-South that create policies and foster a work environment that employees value. We invite your company's participation in our annual Best Places to Work competition.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18. The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas. In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are...
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

A Local’s Guide to Spring & Summer Festivals in Memphis

Festival season is in full swing! From food to fashion and music to mushrooms, there are a number of local gatherings going down—and we want to make sure you know about ’em all. Take a look at all the festivities:. May. Memphis in May International Festival (Kicks off May 12th...
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.
Memphis, TNbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at Youth Villages (Memphis, TN) Youth Villages announced the addition of three new members to its national board of directors including Monica Wharton. Wharton is the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, a comprehensive healthcare system with more than 13,000 employees and 2,500 providers serving communities across the Mid-South. Wharton oversees human resources, information technology, corporate risk, compliance and legal services. She is a member of the 10-person System Leadership Team that guides strategic direction for the nonprofit. She previously served as senior vice president/chief legal officer between 2017 and May 2020. Wharton is a member of the Leadership Memphis class of 2014 and serves as board chair for the American Heart Association, as well as on the boards of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis, the University of Memphis Memphis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Memphis, and Facing History and Ourselves.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Fake Bluff City Jazz Festival scams hundreds of concert goers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people fell victim to scams. Tickets for a Bluff City Jazz Festival at Levitt Shell was being promoted on a Facebook page in 2020. On April 2020, the Facebook paged announced that the event would be postponed until...