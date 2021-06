Only 11 destinations are currently on the green list, meaning quarantine is not required on return to the UK. Travelling to an amber destination is not illegal but the Government strongly advises against going on holidays to these countries, and a 10 day isolation is mandatory upon return. It has been reported that at the beginning of June, 75 percent of adults in the UK have had a first dose of the Covid vaccine, and 50 percent are already fully vaccinated.