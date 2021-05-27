Dreamers and DACA

The cover art for Areli is a Dreamer by Mexican-American author Areli Morales and illustrated by Luisa Uribe features two cities – Mexico and New York with a young Areli straddling the border between the two. The art evokes the lived experience of immigrants who live in between two worlds, never fully belonging to one or the other. In the picture book — out June 8 — Morales tells her story of being a young girl growing up in Puebla, Mexico with her grandma and brother while her parents live in New York City. She eventually moves to New York as an undocumented immigrant experiencing the highs and lows of this new home. In the author’s note she sums up the crux of the book: “I was a child of two worlds — a Mexican citizen by birth but raised as an American.”