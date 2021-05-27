Dreamers and DACA
In 2012 President Barack Obama Signed the DACA Bill into legislation. It was designed as a temporary solution to the problems facing a segment of our population known as “Dreamers”. Dreamers are children of illegal immigrants who entered the United States before their sixteenth birthdays. DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals) gives 1.5 million individuals who entered the country illegally through no fault of their own, a way to avoid deportation and the opportunity to apply for a work permit. This program was presented as a first step for the Dreamers to take toward citizenship.thegarlandmessenger.com