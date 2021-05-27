Defiance Ventures backs local tech startup BatteryXchange with seed round investment
Local tech startup BatteryXchange seems to have hit its stride. The startup announced last week that it recently closed on an investment from local venture capital firm Defiance Ventures. The VC, founded in 2020 by John Espy and Tareq Amin, focuses on B2B enterprise technology companies. It combines capital and early-stage investment expertise with real-world capabilities spanning marketing, branding, sales, application development and cloud architecture.www.bizjournals.com