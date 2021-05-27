Cancel
Welsh Tourism Industry More At Risk Than Ever From Cyber Crime

Hospitality, Tourism
businessnewswales.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we edge out of lockdown, the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales (WCRC) is urging businesses in the travel and tourism sector to get protected against cybercrime. Welsh-based businesses are gearing up for a record-breaking summer with hundreds of thousands of bookings being made through online systems for hotel reservations, car rentals, campsites, restaurants, and cafes etc. And without the necessary protection, organisations leave themselves wide open for cybercriminals to exploit personal data and to attack networks.

businessnewswales.com
#Cyber Crime#Cyber Attacks#Private Industry#Strong Cybersecurity#Online Businesses#Software Industry#Welsh Tourism Industry#Wcrc#Wi Fi#Tourism Businesses#Tourism Providers#Cyber Resilience#North Wales Tourism#Cybersecurity Measures#Cybercrime#Organisations#Cyberattacks#Cybercriminals#Online Systems#Sensitive Data
