Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Digital Consent Revolution within Elective Care

By Health Technology News
businessnewswales.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the rest of the UK, the NHS in Wales has understandably seen an unprecedented volume of hospital admissions and GP referrals in what is, of course, one of the most unprecedented times in living memory. The sheer amount of people relying on the Welsh healthcare system to receive treatment meant that the normal patient consent practices that have been employed for the last few decades, became overwhelmed and exposed to be far too inefficient in dealing with the upsurge of patient numbers.

businessnewswales.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Elective#Innovation#Healthcare Services#Health Care#Primary Care#Patient Care#Patient Experience#Nhs#Concentric Health#Dominos#Tramshed Tech#Welsh Elective Care#Digital Healthcare#Digital Health Services#Digital Applications#Surgical Procedures#Gp Referrals#Treatments#Hospital Admissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
HealthHealthcare IT News

How Australia's aged care sector can improve digital health adoption at home

The Global Centre for Modern Ageing, a non-profit research group based in Australia, has published a report that shares the concerns and thoughts of the country's older population in implementing and integrating health technologies in their homes. Prepared in partnership with Google Chrome Enterprise, the report titled "Inspiring new models...
Healthopenaccessgovernment.org

How can digital transformation improve health & care?

Dr Philip Scott, Chair, BCS Health & Care, explores how digital transformation can improve our health and care. The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the adoption of technology and the innovative uses of data in healthcare. Outpatient clinics and GP consultations quickly moved to telephone or online video services. Many non-clinical staff were able to work from home or off-campus. Real or imagined barriers to data sharing were removed by government decree. Local and national analytics moved apace to gain insights into the trends of the disease and its impact on services. Now in NHS recovery phase, with “integrated care systems” forming across England, are we in a new world of efficient, joined-up, digitally transformed services?
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

MSU Health Care goes digital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Epion Health announced their agreement to provide digital patient engagement tools to MSU Health Care and their patients. “We are on a mission to increase health care accessibility statewide for all patients, and especially those in remote parts of our wonderful state,” said Seth Ciabotti, CEO of MSU Health Care.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

MSU Health Care Taps Epion Health To Drive Digital Patient Access

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health, a leader in digital patient engagement solutions and supporting contactless care, today announced their agreement to provide digital patient engagement tools to MSU Health Care and their patients. Together, they aim to deliver patient-centered, digital access to care for patients across the state of Michigan while also enhancing registration and streamlining clinical workflows.
Healthpsychcongress.com

Digital Health Will Disrupt Outpatient Care as Usual

Innovations in business can disrupt an industry in different ways. The behavioral healthcare industry will probably be disrupted by the rise of telehealth services, but this is not to say traditional services will disappear. It is more likely that our current configuration of services will change. We will have a broader range of settings and modalities for behavioral healthcare.
InternetRegister Citizen

Be a Part of the Social Marketplace Revolution with SESSIA

LEWES, Del. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. In the first week of May, SESSIA successfully surpassed the century mark in adding new companies to its marketplace. Now, after immense anticipation, the social marketplace is anticipating another wave of millennial and Generation Z user attraction for being a part of their social marketplace revolution. The social marketplace is gearing up for its ultimate cashback and kickback offers for the new generation soon.
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Accelerating patient care through digital transformation and decentralized clinical trials

The adoption of digital health technologies (DHTs) in the industry continues to pave the way to enable decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Participants' needs and convenience are main drivers behind these technologies, and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), along with digital endpoints, are becoming more commonplace. Every pharma and biotech company has an invested interest in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) — which includes medical devices, wearable devices, sensors and apps that connect to health care information systems. IoMT uses the technology consumers have available to them to enable DCTs and allow sponsor companies to keep trial participants safe, healthy and connected. Patient centricity is considered first and foremost in today's clinical trials landscape, and IoMT and DCTs allow sponsors to rethink and revolutionize the clinical trial experience and ultimately provide novel and improved treatments faster to the patients who need them the most.
Healthbusinessnewswales.com

A ‘Positive Disruptor’ in Driving Transformation in Care

Celebrating three years in business, Thoughts Become Things director Sue Jones, from Penrhyn Bay near Llandudno, has made huge strides in changing perceptions and raising standards during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working alongside some of the UK’s leading care organisations she says there has been a sea change in how operators...
Healthbusinessnewswales.com

Direct Access Launches National Sign Language Interpretation Service with NHS Contract Win

Direct Access, the international award—winning accessibility consultancy has secured a four-year NHS Shared Business Services framework contract to supply sign language interpreters for deaf and hard of hearing patients. Direct Access’ announcement takes place during national Deaf Awareness Week. The new framework provides vital communication services for NHS hospitals, medical...
Mental Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Telehealth kept children with autism connected

While COVID-19 altered daily routines at home, school and extracurricular activities for all Maui County youth, it was especially tough for children with autism, who may be more susceptible to the stress of change. That’s why continued access to care became even more crucial amid the pandemic for families with keiki with autism, and technology like telehealth “really creates an opportunity to expand access to treatment for our families,” said Maui resident Kristen Koba-Burdt, the director of clinical operations of the state’s Behavioral Health Support Office at BAYADA Home Health Care.
Technologyehrintelligence.com

Care Org Co-Develops Health IT For Enhanced Interoperability

UCSF’s partnership with Royal Philips will utilize Philips HealthSuite to leverage artificial intelligence that promotes patient access to personal health information, while supporting UCSF providers through intuitive workflows and clinical decision support. The technology will also allow patients to select providers and access virtual care. The cloud-based platform is slated...
HealthThe Guardian

The Guardian view on medical records: NHS data grab needs explaining

The government wants to extract the general practice history of every patient in England by 1 July. Haven’t you heard? Ministers are not exactly shouting about this momentous news. NHS Digital, the body proposing the new scheme, has described it as a way to “improve” the collection of patient information that would allow better planning of healthcare services and use of data in medical research. But there are charging guidelines for the use of this data. One might reasonably conclude that the most sensitive medical details of the entire adult English population are being collected and some portion may be provided at “costs” agreed with third parties.
Engineeringmassdevice.com

Lucida Medical gains CE mark for cancer-detection software

Cambridge, UK-based Lucida’s Prostate Intelligence (Pi) software offers a way for radiologists to assess and report MRI imaging studies and support the decision of whether or not to perform a biopsy, while also accurately targeting biopsies where needed, according to a news release. The company touts Pi as capable of...
Healthtreatmentmagazine.com

Prescription Digital Therapeutics: Next-level Addiction Care

Tools such as reSET and reSET-O by Pear Therapeutics are a new frontier in SUD treatment. With substance use disorder (SUD) permeating all parts of society, states and municipalities are always looking for innovative treatment tools. One new method—prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs)—calls upon computer devices that patients already use every day.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Study reveals inequities in access to primary care among Canadian prescription opioids users

Stigma and high care needs can present barriers to the provision of high-quality primary care for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) and those prescribed opioids for chronic pain. A study published in PLOS Medicine by Tara Gomes at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Canada and colleagues suggests that people treated for an opioid use disorder were less likely to find a new primary care provider (PCP) within one year of termination of enrolment with the previous physician.
HealthThe Guardian

GPs warn over plans to share patient data with third parties in England

Doctors have warned that plans to pool medical records on to a database and share them with third parties could erode the relationship between them and patients. The warning came as the Royal College of GPs wrote to NHS Digital urging it to better communicate with the public about the plans and their options for opting out.