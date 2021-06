Most Russians and many in the West remain captive to the notion that Belarus is not that different from Russia given that its people speak Russian and its authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka rivals, and in some cases even exceeds, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his abusiveness. They have even accepted the claim bruited about by Moscow propagandists that Belarus is a natural part of Eurasia, the term the Kremlin uses to describe what it believes is the cultural and political unity of the former Soviet space. But such a view could not be more wrong, says Andrey Kazakevich, director of the Minsk Political Sphere Institute. In fact, Belarus is very different from Russia and “there is almost nothing Eurasian” about it (Thinktanks.by, June 5).