FEMA Team to Assist in Tri-county COVID-19 Outreach
Local health departments in the Tri-county are now working with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Outreach Teams to raise awareness about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics and other various recovery services. Working through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the State of Illinois, a team has been deployed to work with Peoria City/County Health Department, Tazewell County Health Department, and Woodford County Health Department to prioritize areas in need of vaccination.www.pcchd.org