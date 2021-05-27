Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid-19 spikes among younger age groups in Kiruna

thebarentsobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty officials in Sweden’s northernmost region trigger the alarm bell as the latest few days have seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. 206 cases are counted on Wednesday, while the last 7-day average in Norrbotten is 151. Currently, the mining town of Kiruna is worst with 85 new cases...

thebarentsobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiruna#Covid 19#Spikes#Age Groups#Younger People#Svt#Arjeplog#Northernmost Sweden#Region Norrbotten#Norrbotten Region#Coronavirus Infections#Europe#Youngsters#Intensive Care#Social Contacts#Masks#Emergency#Sharp#Schools#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Sweden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

WHO’s Pan American health group concerned about Haiti’s spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

WHO’s Pan American health group concerned about Haiti’s spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The World Health Organization’s Americas office said this week it remains concerned about the rapid acceleration of coronavirus infections in Haiti, and worries that the country’s ongoing political instability may have affected surveillance of the circulation of the deadly virus now leading to increased hospitalizations.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Maldives imposes strict curbs as COVID-19 cases spike

MALE (Reuters) – The Maldives will restrict movement from Wednesday to curb a surge in coronavirus infections that is putting pressure on the island’s healthcare facilities, officials said. People will be allowed out for a few hours each day for essential supplies and a strict curfew will be in place...
Homer, AKkbbi.org

Covid-19 hospitalizations trending younger

Host Kathleen Gustafson had a special surprise guest on Thursday morning’s Covid Brief. Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink phoned in from the Sterling Highway, as she was being driven from Kenai to Homer for events later in the day. Zink noted that Alaska has lowered its Covid-19 alert...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid cases highest among teenagers as rates rise in all age groups and across England

Coronavirus cases are highest among teenagers with rates rising among all age groups, latest Public Health England figures show. The highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, with 72.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 30, up week-on-week from 55.1. The second highest rate is among 20 to 29-year-olds, up from 31.6 to 52.0, which is also the age group to see the biggest week-on-week increase.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

FDA to consider allowing younger children to get COVID-19 vaccine

NATIONWIDE — COVID-19 vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet this week to consider whether expanding access to vaccines for children will be safe and effective in preventing the virus. One brand of the vaccines are already available to youths as young as 12-years-old. What You Need...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows how NPIs can prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases

Research published by JAMA Network Open shows how non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like mask wearing and physical distancing can help prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as populations continue to get vaccinated. The study, led by Mehul Patel, PhD, a clinical and population health researcher in the department of Emergency Medicine at...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pfizer Testing COVID-19 Vax on Younger Kids for Fall Approval

Pfizer and Moderna, the first two COVID-19 vaccine producers approved in the U.S., hope to have shots for children ready by the fall. Pfizer announced Tuesday it has begun testing on children aged 5 to 12, with hopes to apply for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by September. It will also begin testing vaccines in children between 6 months and 2 years old in the coming weeks, with hopes to have results for them in either October or November. The news comes weeks after Pfizer’s vaccine was given emergency approval for children between 12 and 15, and almost three months after Moderna announced its own trials for children aged 6 months to 11, with its results set to be ready by the end of the summer. Moderna has also achieved success for children aged 12 to 17 and plans to apply for emergency use authorization this month. Last week, Moderna applied for full approval of its vaccine for adults.
Public HealthTelegraph

Malaysia warned to 'prepare for worst' as Covid-19 cases spike

Malaysia’s health authorities have warned the public to “prepare for the worst” as Covid-19 cases climb rapidly despite strict containment measures. The chilling message came from Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s director-general of health, who tweeted this week that the country’s daily infections are “following an exponential trend” and could trigger a “vertical surge.”
Public Healthriverbender.com

Haiti fights large COVID-19 spike as it awaits vaccines

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Ever since the pandemic began, Haiti had perplexed experts with seemingly low infection and death rates from COVID-19 despite its rickety public health system, a total lack of vaccines and a widespread disdain for safety measures like masks and distancing. That is no longer the case.
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Pfizer lowers COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger kids in clinical trial

Pfizer said it has selected a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for the Phase 2/3 parts of its clinical trial, which includes children under the age of 11, to those 12 years old to the shot recipients. and older than that. The vaccine for children 5-11 years of age will be given at a 10 microgram (UG) dosage level, while children younger than 5 to 6 months will receive a 3 UG dosage level.
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

WHO asked to review spiked Italy COVID-19 report, whistleblower case

ROME – Whistleblower protection groups urged the World Health Organization on Wednesday to launch an independent review into the case of an Italian researcher who reported being pressured to falsify data in a now-spiked WHO report into Italy’s coronavirus response. The groups, including Transparency International, Whistleblowing International Network and some...
Public HealthNorth Country Public Radio

Guaranteeing access is part of the solution to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among some marginalized groups

Most counties in the North Country are reporting progress in getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19 though there are disparities for certain groups. Celia ClarkeGuaranteeing access is part of the solution to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among some marginalized groups. A recent online panel talked about the history of medical and scientific...
Public Healthgamblingnews.com

Macau under Threat as Spike in COVID-19 Cases Seen in China

There was a time when it seemed like COVID-19 was almost completely eradicated in most countries, but the pockets of outbreaks show that there is still more work to be done. Macau was hit hard by the pandemic, with the gambling city turning into a ghost town as borders and casinos were forced to be closed. Just when it appeared that the city was starting to recover, it might be forced to take a huge step backward. As the world still debates the origin of COVID-19 and tries to get it under control, a new spike in the number of coronavirus cases in China has made some people nervous.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Kidshealio.com

COVID-19 hospitalization rate increases among adolescents

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the United States rose in recent months following declines in January and February, according to data reported today in MMWR. According to the report, weekly COVID-19-related hospitalizations per 100,000 adolescents peaked at 2.1 in early January 2021, declined...