newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Benefits against costs of vaccine passports are finely balanced – Gove

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4R0W_0aDdsOkT00
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove (PA Wire)

The benefits of a vaccine passports scheme to gain entry to venues are “finely balanced” and it is not guaranteed to come into force when Covid restrictions end, according to a senior minister.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has been leading a review into the use of Covid status certification for the Government, visiting Israel as part of the process to assess the effectiveness of a similar “green pass” scheme deployed in the Middle East country.

Giving evidence to MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Mr Gove said asking people to prove their Covid status could allow large events, such as football matches, to resume at full capacity if coronavirus restrictions look likely to remain in place.

The Prime Minister on Thursday told reporters he had not seen “anything currently in the data” to divert from the target of lifting all measures by June 21, as part of Step 4 of his road map out of lockdown.

Mr Gove said there was not an “ironclad” link between the June 21 date and the possible introduction of Covid status certification, but that its deployment domestically could help “economic and social life … return more quickly”.

He said conversations had taken place with the Scottish Government about recognising paper-proof of a jab to ensure vaccinated Scotland football fans can attend the clash with England in the European Championships at Wembley this summer, which raises the prospect of a form of vaccine passport being in force by June 18.

A review into the potential use of the certification – which would include not only vaccine details but also whether someone has a negative test result or has previously been infected with the virus – had been due to report this month, but that has now been delayed until after the Commons returns from a recess in the week of June 7.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said if such a scheme proved too costly or too much “hassle” for the hospitality industry, then the Government would not pursue it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztjAb_0aDdsOkT00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The NHS app has already been altered to allow users to prove their vaccine status and Mr Gove said further changes were in the pipeline so test results could be declared as well.

Asked by MPs how balanced in his view were the costs and benefits of Covid status certification, he replied: “Finely balanced.”

Detailing how the system could work, Mr Gove said: “To take a case in point, if it is the case that we want to see the restoration of Premier League football, which I certainly do, then in order for that to happen we would want to have, and indeed Premier League teams would also want to have, their stadia full to maximum capacity.

“Certification may play a role in that if the alternative were to, for example, to continue with social distancing and other forms of restrictions such as crowd capacity limits.

“So, in that sense, and that is just one example, the deployment of certification and the investment in that infrastructure would enable the economic and social life of the country to return more quickly and safely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJgTx_0aDdsOkT00
Coronavirus – Fri Apr 30, 2021 (PA Wire)

He denied that vaccine passports were a way of encouraging take-up of jabs and said many venues would be excluded from such measures.

The Cabinet minister said public transport operators, libraries, Government buildings, job centres and essential retail would not be allowed to ask for someone’s Covid status before entry, should the scheme be brought in.

Dr Susan Hopkins, interim chief medical adviser for NHS Test and Trace, said data indicated that opening up events to vaccinated people or those who could prove they had either previously contracted Covid or were negative could reduce the transmission risk by as much as half.

The Public Health England official told the committee: “All of those things together are likely to reduce the risk of transmission by 30%-50%.”

It comes after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden heralded pilot events a “real success” after only 15 positive cases were detected among the 58,000 participants, who attended events ranging from an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to a nightclub in Liverpool.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Michael Gove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#System Administration#Cabinet Office#Scottish#Commons#Premier League#Nhs Test#Trace#The Public Health England#Culture#Lancaster#Vaccine Passports#Government Buildings#Vaccinated People#Covid Restrictions End#Maximum Capacity#Review#Job Centres#Coronavirus Restrictions#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Government considers compulsory coronavirus jabs for NHS staff

Coronavirus vaccines could be mandatory for NHS staff under plans being considered by ministers. The Government has already consulted on whether to make jabs compulsory for social care workers and ministers are now weighing up whether to do the same for medics. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was important...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

What the papers say – May 30

Boris Johnson becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office in nearly 200 years leads many of the papers. The Sunday Express reports 30 guests were issued last-minute invitations to the PM’s third wedding, which took place in Westminster Cathedral. The Sunday Telegraph says some of Mr Johnson’s senior...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Introducing Covid certificates is a ‘finely balanced’ decision, says Gove

Michael Gove has said the decision about whether to introduce “Covid certificates” to allow events and venues to open up this summer remains “finely balanced”. The Cabinet Office minister was asked to carry out a review of the potential for certification three months ago, when Boris Johnson announced his roadmap to reopening the economy.
Cell Phoneswarwickcourier.co.uk

These countries will accept the NHS Covid app as a vaccine certificate

Several countries have agreed to use the NHS Covid app to allow people to show their Covid status. Barbados, Croatia, Greece and Turkey are among the countries that will accept the app to allow foreign visitors entry into the country. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has been leading a review...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Domestic vaccine passport plans set to be scrapped by government, report says

Plans for the use of Covid-19 passports as a legal requirement for entry to large events this summer are set to be dropped, according to a report.Officials working on the ongoing Covid-19 status certification review do not believe that the law will be changed to mandate their use in the UK, with one government source claiming that the plans were “dead”, The Telegraph reported.“It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’. It’s not going to happen,” the source told the newspaper.Ministers are reviewing data to decide whether to go ahead with the final stage of the government’s roadmap out...
PharmaceuticalsVox

Vaccine passports can liberate America

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can shed their masks, there are obvious questions: How do you verify that people are vaccinated? Especially in situations in which some people can’t get vaccinated, including young children, or may remain vulnerable after, like some immunocompromised people, how can we guarantee they’re safe from the unmasked as mandates disappear?
Public HealthComputerworld

Vaccine passports: The answer to re-opening the UK economy?

The UK government has announced that the official National Health Service (NHS) app will allow UK citizens to indicate their vaccination status — a move that could help speed up re-opening the nation's economy post-pandemic. Separate from the beleaguered Test and Trace app the UK government developed in 2020 —...
Public Healthdallassun.com

'No consensus yet on vaccine passport at WHO level'

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): There is discussion on vaccine passports but no consensus on it at the level of World Health Organisation and as per the present guidelines people with negative COVID-19 test report can travel, Health Ministry said on Saturday. Answering question on at a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government ‘absolutely thinking about’ compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS staff

Coronavirus jabs could become compulsory for NHS staff, the vaccines minister has confirmed. Nadhim Zahawi said there was already a precedent that meant surgeons had to be inoculated against certain diseases. Asked if Covid jabs could become mandatory for health service workers, he told Trevor Phillips on Sunday on Sky News: “We have recently consulted on social care frontline staff in terms of duty of care to those who are most vulnerable…. I think it is only right that we look at the healthcare system as well … [it] would be incumbent on any responsible government.”He added it was...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Most Canadians approve of a vaccine passport - at least for travel

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A majority of Canadians say they are willing to embrace a vaccine passport to enable a return to travel but are less open to using them for things like restaurant reservations, according to polls. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said a vaccine certification aligned with other...
Cell Phoneswcn247.com

EXPLAINER: How vaccine passports for global travel will work

LONDON (AP) — Travelers may soon need carry their digital vaccination certificates alongside their suitcases and boarding passes. Keen to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. They would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they’ve been vaccinated, which could help them avoid onerous quarantine requirements at their destinations. But the multiple efforts underscore the lack of one central international system to electronically verify vaccination status. The projects also face technical challenges in working together, while questions about privacy and vaccine inequality linger.
Public HealthTelegraph

Holidays to Europe with a Covid vaccine passport

British holidaymakers are on Wednesday set to be given the green light by the EU to use "vaccine passports" to enter Europe. EU ambassadors are expected to sign off a plan allowing fully-vaccinated Britons to fly to Europe without having to have a Covid test or quarantine. It came as...
U.S. Politics24newshd.tv

US says it is considering vaccine passport

The United States said Friday it is seriously considering creating a vaccine passport for Americans traveling abroad. "We're taking a very close look at that," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said of the idea of special documentation for vaccinated Americans who want to travel overseas, as inoculation drives allow Europe and other regions of the world to start opening up from pandemic restrictions.
Public Healthcabinradio.ca

Privacy officials stress caution over vaccine passports

The information and privacy commissioner of the Northwest Territories is joining privacy officials across Canada in stressing the need for caution when it comes to vaccine passports. In a joint statement on Thursday, information and privacy commissioners of Canada noted while vaccine passports could allow people to travel and gather...
Oregon Statelc.org

Oregon Pushes Freedom-Killing Vaccine Passports

Oregon is pushing freedom-killing vaccine passports by demanding churches and businesses to discriminate based on COVID “vaccine” status. Governor Kate Brown has now implemented a statewide policy to require proof of COVID shots for people to enter businesses, workplaces, and churches without wearing masks. Vaccine passports predated COVID, but COVID...