Review: Novation’s Circuit Tracks is an even better Circuit groovebox

By DJ Glitch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovation has just released the Circuit Tracks, an improved version of its beloved Circuit groovebox. The original Novation Circuit is largely responsible for the resurgence of hardware music production gear, and has a soft spot in many producers’ hearts due to its highly intuitive workflow. The Tracks builds on the impressive legacy of the original Circuit by providing a variety of new features: a built-in battery, two mono inputs, improved build quality, extra MIDI sequencing tracks, and an updated layout.

