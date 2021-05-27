newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

www.kpcw.org
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Walker
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Deray Mckesson
Person
Ken Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Black Colleges#Executive Compensation#Racial Injustice#Ceos#Corporate Roles#Fortune 500#Corporate Data#The Ford Foundation#Equilar#Merck#Procter Gamble#General Motors#Campaign Zero#Npr#Bank Of America#Bank Of America Is Black#Chief Executives#Corporate Leadership Data#Corporate America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Starbucks
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Age Inequities Undermine Employee Belonging

Did you know that age bias impacts workers at both ends of the age spectrum? And, that people under 40 are more likely to report age bias in the workplace than older employees? As businesses continue to bring employees back to work post-pandemic, leaders must recognize how age inequities negatively impact a culture of belonging.
BusinessAntelope Valley Press

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020

Most of the women running the biggest US companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.
Public HealthChicago Sun-Times

CEO pay rose even as pandemic ravaged economy, Equilar survey finds

Pay for corporate chief executive officers at som eof the biggest companies in the United States rose again last year even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the world. The median pay package for a CEO at an S&P 500 company hit $12.7 million in 2020 — half made more, and half made less. That’s up 5% over median pay for that same group of CEOs in 2019 and an acceleration from the 4.1% climb last year, according to data analyzed by Equilar for The Associated Press.
Public HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pandemic or no, CEO pay rises again

NEW YORK – As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.
New York City, NYNBC Philadelphia

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Other Firms Are Using Free Food to Lure Workers Back to the Office

Investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Cowen, as well as asset manager Neuberger Berman, are subsidizing or providing meals to employees. Among clients of Sharebite, a corporate food-ordering platform, are financial institutions, corporate law and professional services firms and technology companies. More than 90% subsidize...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...
EconomyLowell Sun

You can have money and still have values

What is your general rule of thumb when spending money? For most of us, we buy what’s convenient, affordable and has a level of quality to it that we are willing to sacrifice to various degrees according to convenience and affordability. You get what you pay for. That’s how we...
Public HealthPosted by
Panhandle Post

Corporations expanded CEO-worker pay gap during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Many of the nation's largest low-wage employers, including FedEx, Tyson Foods, Walgreens and other brands familiar to Nebraskans, helped expand racial- and gender-pay inequity during the pandemic. Sarah Anderson, global economy project director at the Institute for Policy Studies, and co-author of a new report, said in...
StocksCNBC

Bank of America names its 'best' stocks to play the U.S. and global recovery

Analysts from Bank of America have picked stocks set to get a boost as economies in the U.S. and Europe recover from the coronavirus pandemic. "We highlight stock opportunities in both regions poised to benefit against the current backdrop (stronger relative ... US growth and rising inflation), as well as beneficiaries of the faster-than-expected re-opening in Europe," the bank's analysts wrote in a note published Wednesday.
Marketsthedechained.com

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Reveals Cryptocurrency Policies

Citigroup, the Bank Of America, and Wells Fargo have disclosed plans in their policies to offer cryptocurrency-related services. The three financial institutions are currently in different development levels as they seek to finalise plans. The Wall Street institutions have unveiled their plans to the Senate Banking Committee led by Senator Sherrod Brown last week.
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
MinoritiesPosted by
KPCW

Amid Growing Anti-Asian Racism, A Call For More Research Into Its Health Effects

This story is adapted from 'It Just Stays With You': The Corrosive Health Effects Of Decades Of Anti-Asian Violence, originally published with NPR member station WBUR. Days after a man shot and killed six Asian women and two other people in Asian owned spas in the Atlanta area in March, Doris Chang sat with her 11-year-old son to learn who the victims were. The news held their faces and their names – Asian faces, Asian names just like his.
Businesspassle.net

What does the Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch to ban on cold calling mean for your business?

If you missed it, the Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch have banned cold calling and that is a big thing. "Merrill on Monday rolled out a revamped adviser-training program that prohibits participants from cold calling and directs would-be brokers to use internal referrals or LinkedIn messages to land clients instead. The decision comes after the program’s 3,000 trainees were told to stop outbound recruiting efforts to find new customers last year after problematic phone calls."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KPCW

Why Democrats Are Angry At Wall Street

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, hasn't forgotten the Great Recession. In the first half of 2007, Brown recalls, there were more foreclosures in his hometown than anywhere else in the country. It was a period that led to the Global Financial Crisis: Millions of Americans lost their homes, while banks and other corporate sectors were rescued by billions of dollars in bailouts.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

New Round Of Stimulus Checks To Hit Your Accounts Immediately!

The Democratic lawmakers are constantly urging the federal government to approve a 4th round of stimulus checks particularly for those American people who are still struggling financially. Some lawmakers are proposing that future relief can be bound to the upcoming financial conditions. This will enable your bank account to receive stimulus checks automatically.
BusinessPosted by
KPCW

Think Inflation Is Bad Now? Let's Take A Step Back To The 1970s

The 1970s are starting to trend – for all the wrong reasons. Today, prices for everything from gasoline to groceries are surging as the economy roars back from the pandemic recession. And that's raising concerns in some quarters about whether the United States is headed back to the awful economic days of the 1970s, when the country was gripped by double-digit inflation that required painful action by the Federal Reserve.
Public HealthCBS News

Companies can make employees take COVID-19 vaccine, EEOC says

Employers are allowed to require the COVID-19 vaccine, and can also legally provide incentives, including cash, to workers who get jabbed, according to updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Companies must still provide reasonable accommodation for employees who are exempt from mandatory immunization under the Americans with Disabilities...