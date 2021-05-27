newsbreak-logo
Binghamton, NY

Summer Kicks Off With Annual Recreation Park First Carousel Ride

By Sam Joachim
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Binghamton has officially kicked off the summer season with Rec Park's annual first ride on the carousel. On Thursday morning, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students from Horace Mann Elementary joined Binghamton Mayor Rich David for the annual First Ride at the 96 year old old carousel which includes 60 jumping horses, 4 abreast, chariots, and the original 2-roll frame Wurlitzer Military Band Organ with bells.

