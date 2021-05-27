Summer Kicks Off With Annual Recreation Park First Carousel Ride
The City of Binghamton has officially kicked off the summer season with Rec Park's annual first ride on the carousel. On Thursday morning, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students from Horace Mann Elementary joined Binghamton Mayor Rich David for the annual First Ride at the 96 year old old carousel which includes 60 jumping horses, 4 abreast, chariots, and the original 2-roll frame Wurlitzer Military Band Organ with bells.www.wicz.com