Summer Kicks Off With Annual Recreation Park First Carousel Ride

In anticipation of a planned return to in-person instruction this fall, new Binghamton University students will once again be experiencing orientation online this year. Last year’s new student orientation took place entirely over Zoom in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students participated in information sessions, getting-to-know-you games and academic advising from home. This year, most of the University’s orientation experience will remain in the online format. However, students will be given the opportunity to attend New Student Connection Days, which will parallel the typical college orientation by allowing students to network and allow some interaction with the campus itself. The dates of these New Student Connection Days will be released at a later date.