June Natural Gas Futures Contract Rolls Off Board Following Robust Gain

Natural Gas futures on the Nymex had a volatile week before closing 2.3% higher than the previous one at $3.00. EIA confirmed on Thursday a rather average build for this time of year of 115 Bcf in working underground stocks for the week ended May 21. Inventory is currently at 2,215 Bcf, 14.7% lower y/y, 2.8% below the 5-year average. The refill season is still looking shallow following the February blizzards only a month away from Dog Days temperatures and the inevitable increase in demand for cooling.