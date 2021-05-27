June Natural Gas Futures Contract Rolls Off Board Following Robust Gain
BREAKING: U.S. EIA on Thursday reported an injection of 115 Bcf natural gas into storage for the week ending May 21. The June contract finishes Wednesday with 7-cent gain. Natural gas futures on Wednesday built on the gains of a day earlier as a favorable shift in the weather-demand outlook offset expectations for a triple-digit storage injection with the federal government’s pending inventory report Thursday.www.naturalgasintel.com